Emergency crews respond to head-on crash at Cape Girardeau intersection

Crash at Shawnee Parkway and Mt. Auburn in Cape Girardeau (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)

The intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South Mount Auburn Road was partially blocked for a short time after a head-on crash Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Two cars collided.

We're told there are injuries as a result of the crash.

The intersection reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.

