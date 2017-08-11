Emergency crews respond to head-on crash at Cape Girardeau intersection

Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.
The intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South Mount Auburn Road was partially blocked for a short time after a head-on crash Friday morning.
A former Dent County sheriff's deputy and state correctional officer has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.
Let's head back to the 90's. This morning we check the music from the radio and the clubs from this week in 1996.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
