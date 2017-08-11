Former Missouri law officer convicted of double murder

Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.
The intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South Mount Auburn Road was partially blocked for a short time after a head-on crash Friday morning.
A former Dent County sheriff's deputy and state correctional officer has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.
Let's head back to the 90's. This morning we check the music from the radio and the clubs from this week in 1996.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
