This week in country music: 2001 Blake Shelton

How about some country music? This morning we're going to turn back the clock to this week in 2001.

Sixteen years ago these were the country songs of the summer. Billboard Magazine had Lonestar at number five with I'm Already There. It was the band's seventh number one single and spent six weeks at the top of the charts.

Keith Urban was at number four with Where the Blacktop Ends. It was the Australian singer's four chart hit from his self titled debut album.

Another Australian artist was in the number three spot. When I Think About Angels was the second straight number one single by Jamie O'Neal. It also made O'Neal the first female country singer to send her first two singles to number one since Deana Carter in 1997.



Toby Keith was holding down the number two position with I'm Just Talkin' About Tonight. The song about hooking up at a bar would go on to become a number one hit for Keith and critics called it "a new honky tonk standard."

But it was a newcomer at number one this week in '01. Austin was Blake Shelton's debut single. It spent five weeks in the top spot and crossed over to the pop charts where it peaked at number 18 on the Hot 100. You may remember the video to this one. It was Shelton's first video and featured the singer standing in front of a 1968 Ford Mustang.

