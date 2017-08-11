MoDOT to hold open house to discuss Chester Bridge study

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.

The bridge crosses the Mississippi river and MoDOT employees are studying the environmental impact of the bridge and any possible fixes or replacement that might be needed.

The public will have their chance to find out more about the project and give their own thoughts on the project during an open house on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The meeting will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Chester High School cafeteria, located at 1901 Swanwick Street in Chester.

Project team members will be at stations answering questions and listening to public comments.

There is no formal presentation so guests can stop by at any time during the open house.

Anyone can read more about the study by clicking here.

