MoDOT holds open house to discuss Chester Bridge study

The Missouri Department of Transportation held an open house Thursday, Aug. 24, to get input from the people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.

The bridge crosses the Mississippi River and MoDOT employees are studying the environmental impact of the bridge and any possible fixes or replacement that might be needed.

The community got to bring their concerns about the bridge to the people leading the study during an open house in Chester on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Chester High School cafeteria, located at 1901 Swanwick Street in Chester.

Project team members were at different stations answering questions and listening to public comments.

The goal, they say, is to develop a safe and reliable crossing over the Mississippi River.

"It's really important for us to gather as much information as we can about the area, the problems with the bridge, things affecting the bridge, so we can do the study in a manner that addresses those needs, nobody understands the community or the area better than the people that live here and work here," project manager Buddy Desai said.

Two more public meetings are scheduled to be held before the study is completed.

Anyone can read more about the study by clicking here.

