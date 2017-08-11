Economists to give first glimpse of projected 2018 shortfall

On Thursday, August 10, authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer.
Kentucky taxpayers could get their first glimpse of a projected budget shortfall in 2018.
A federal judge has decided to reconsider his rejection of President Donald Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a campaign rally.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
After more than a year of planning for the Great American Eclipse, leaders with Perry County Schools are giving kids the day off on August 21.
