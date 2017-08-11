Four things you need to know on 8/11

Kentucky taxpayers could get their first glimpse of a projected budget shortfall in 2018.
Kentucky taxpayers could get their first glimpse of a projected budget shortfall in 2018.
A federal judge has decided to reconsider his rejection of President Donald Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a campaign rally.
A federal judge has decided to reconsider his rejection of President Donald Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a campaign rally.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
After more than a year of planning for the Great American Eclipse, leaders with Perry County Schools are giving kids the day off on August 21.
After more than a year of planning for the Great American Eclipse, leaders with Perry County Schools are giving kids the day off on August 21.
On Thursday, August 10, authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer.
On Thursday, August 10, authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.