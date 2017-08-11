Four things you need to know on 8/11

It's Friday, August 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms may be a part of your Friday forecast. Lightning will accompany many of these storms and flash flooding could be an issue for some parts of the Heartland. It will be warm again today, but muggier with temps again in the 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will clear out by Saturday but is likely to creep back in on Sunday.

Making headlines:

2nd man arrested in connection of Clinton, MO officer's death: Authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe says William Noble of Clinton, Missouri was taken into custody. Noble has been charged with the felony of tampering with evidence.

2 suspects wanted in connection to 3 robberies in Carbondale, IL: Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for two men in connection to three reported robberies. Both suspects got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in one of the robberies. According to police, they believe these suspects are responsible for two other incidents in a two week period.

Most say time to end effort to repeal Obama health law: Message to President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans: It's time to make the Obama health care law more effective. Stop trying to scuttle it. That's the resounding word from a national poll released Friday by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

As North plans missile launch, US, S. Korea ready war games: Military officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with large-scale U.S.-South Korea exercises later this month that North Korea, now finalizing plans to launch a salvo of missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war.

