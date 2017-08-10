Heartland baseball scores from 8/10. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 8/10.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are heartland baseball scores fro 8/10.

Kansas City-6
St. Louis-8
Dexter Fowler Grand Slam

Normal-5
Southern Illinois-1

