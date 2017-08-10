Southeast MO native announced as alternate federal co-chairperson

Announced Thursday, August 10, Peter Dickson Kinder of Missouri has been appointed Alternate Federal Co-Chairperson of the Delta Region Authority.

Since 2004, Kinder has served as Missouri Lt. Governor and was the only Republican to win statewide office in 2008 and 2012.

He served three terms in the Missouri Senate from 1993 to 2005.

In 2001, Kinder led the Republican Party to the majority and became the first Republican to serve as President Pro Tem in 53 years.

Kinder serves on the board of the Southeast Missouri Regional Authority and was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1980.

He received his bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

