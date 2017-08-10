Southeast MO native announced as alternate federal co-chairperson

After more than a year of planning for the Great American Eclipse, leaders with Perry County Schools are giving kids the day off on August 21.
On Thursday, August 10, authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer.
Even faster high-speed internet is coming to 10 southern Illinois counties but the company behind it got some tough questions on Thursday, August 10 from the mayor of Marion, Illinois.
Law enforcement officials are warning consumers after card skimmers were found at gas stations in Illinois.
With thousands of people coming into Carbondale, Illinois to see the eclipse in less than two weeks local restaurant owners are gearing up for the crowds.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.
