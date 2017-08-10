Perry County Schools closed for solar eclipse

After more than a year of planning for the Great American Eclipse, leaders with Perry County Schools are giving kids the day off on August 21.

The superintendent of District 32, Andy Comstock, said it was a difficult decision to make, but after talking it over with the insurance company it is a go.

Comstock says the insurance company originally wanted each kid to get a permission slip signed by their parent or guardian to take the day off.

During open houses this week, a number of families said they were already planning on keeping their kids home on eclipse day.

"We are going to go ahead and institute the curriculum and do the activities with the children that we had planned. That focus will be on eclipse safety, especially since they won't be on campus," Comstock said.

The lessons that were planned to be taught Monday, August 21 will now be taught on Friday, August 18.

