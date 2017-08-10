Miner Police Chief warning about credit card skimmers

Law enforcement officials are warning consumers after card skimmers were found at several gas stations in Illinois.

According to the Assistant Carterville, Illinois Police Chief Mike Flaningam, these credit and debit card skimmers usually go undetected.

The people who fix the devices to the card readers design them to blend in with the rest of the gas pump to unsuspecting victims.

According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, people should be aware of your surroundings.

This can help reduce the chance of your card information from being stolen.

"Look at the pump and make sure the entry for the credit card instrument itself has not been tampered with or it's not opened or something like that," said Griggs.

"If you feel that it's been tampered with, the best thing to do is contact the inside clerk, conduct the transaction there and bring it to their attention."

Police also warn people to check their bank statements and if they see these skimming devices, contact your local law enforcement.

It's the third report of a skimmer found at a gas station in Southern Illinois. Police in Carterville are investigating similar cases.

A credit card skimmer was also reported at a Marion, Illinois gas station on Wednesday, August 9.

