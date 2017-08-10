Miner Police Chief warning about credit card skimmers

Law enforcement officials are warning consumers after card skimmers were found at gas stations in Illinois.
Law enforcement officials are warning consumers after card skimmers were found at gas stations in Illinois.
With thousands of people coming into Carbondale, Illinois to see the eclipse in less than two weeks local restaurant owners are gearing up for the crowds.
With thousands of people coming into Carbondale, Illinois to see the eclipse in less than two weeks local restaurant owners are gearing up for the crowds.
Due to the activities surrounding the solar eclipse, the Jackson County, Illinois Courthouse will be closed on Monday, August 21.
Due to the activities surrounding the solar eclipse, the Jackson County, Illinois Courthouse will be closed on Monday, August 21.
Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for two men in connection to three reported robberies.
Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for two men in connection to three reported robberies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service urges eclipse travelers to not bring firewood to southern Illinois.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service urges eclipse travelers to not bring firewood to southern Illinois.
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.