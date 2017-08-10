Carbondale, IL restaurants prepare for eclipse crowd

With thousands of people coming into Carbondale, Illinois to see the eclipse in less than two weeks local restaurant owners are gearing up for the crowds.

Many of these businesses are planning to extend hours and hire extra staff to accommodate eclipse chasers.

One of these businesses is Sunny Street Cafe. Normally the restaurant is a breakfast and lunch spot that closes at 2 p.m. However, for eclipse weekend the cafe is getting ready for exceptionally larger crowds by staying open until 11 p.m., Aug. 18-21. They will also be adding dinner items to their menu during this time.

General manager of Sunny Street, Jenny Plucker said, "most of our stuff is made home fresh daily. So we've hired a lot of extra help in the back and extra help up front."

Additionally, Sunny Street is hosting a number of events for the weekend including live music on the patio, a barbecue, and a family day complete with a bounce house for the kids.

