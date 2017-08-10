U.S. Forest Service warns eclipse travelers to not bring own firewood

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service urges eclipse travelers to not bring firewood to southern Illinois.

According to forest expert Justin Dodson, tree-killing pests can live in firewood and can cause damage to the region's forest.

The number of campers headed to southern Illinois for the eclipse presents a threat to the trees.

Campers coming to the area should not move firewood to camp sites and only buy heat-treated firewood,

Buy firewood where you plan to burn it or gather it from a site where permitted.

