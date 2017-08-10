Meeting held at Marion, IL high school on high-speed internet

Even faster high-speed internet is coming to 10 southern Illinois counties but the company behind it got some tough questions on Thursday, August 10 from the mayor of Marion, Illinois.

Representatives from Mediacom held an informational meeting at Marion City Hall to announce a new broadband platform that will make download speeds 40 times faster for its customers.

However, Mayor Bob Butler said Mediacom does not provide enough service to rural parts of his community and others.

"You've lost out on a whole bunch of people who could've been served and it's because of the right corporate idea. Look, we only have two houses in this area. Why should we run Mediacom? Too short-sighted."

Mediacom said residents and small businesses in 31 communities across southern Illinois will benefit from the faster internet service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.