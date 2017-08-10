Charleston, MO man shot; accused of robbing 2 TN men

On Sunday, August 6, Charleston Department of Public Safety was contacted about a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Paul Street.

Not too long after news of a shooting, the agency was notified by Highway Patrol that a person was robbed at the Casey's General Store on Story Street.

Officers responded to the shooting scene and found a 20-year-old Charleston man with several gunshot wounds.

The officers who responded to the robbery and found two men from Tennessee who claimed to have been robbed.

One of the men told officers he shot the person who had robbed him.

The investigation indicates the man from Charleston was the one shot by the two Tennessee men.

The man allegedly pulled a gun and tried to rob the two men.

One of the men had a concealed carry permit, so he drew his weapon and fired it several times at the robber.

The two Tennessee men then fled the scene and contacted officials.

The Charleston man was transferred to an area hospital for treatment and he is listed in serious condition.

This case is still under investigation and formal charges are expected to be filed soon.

No names will be released until the investigation is closed.

