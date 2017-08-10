List of businesses that are closed for eclipse

Some businesses have opted to close on Monday, Aug. 21, for Heartland Eclipse 2017.

Due to the activities surrounding the solar eclipse, the Jackson County, Illinois Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Aug. 21.

The following offices will be affected by the closure: Animal Control, Supervisor of Assessments, Board of Review, Circuit Clerk, County Board, Computing Services, County Clerk and Recorder, Courts, Health Department, Highway Department, Probation, Public Defender, Regional Office of Education, State Attorney and Treasurer.

All local non-court deadlines will be extended one business day due to the closing.

The Courthouse will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

For up to date information on the eclipse and Jackson County's closings, visit http://www.jacksoncountyEMA.com.

Another courthouse in Union County, Ill. will discuss the closure of the building during the eclipse at a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 18

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.