Carbondale PD: 2 suspects wanted in connection to 3 robberies

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for two men in connection to three reported robberies.

Officers responded to Primo's Pizza in the 600 block of East Park Street around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 for a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told officers that two men walked in and both flashed handguns. The men reportedly demanded cash.

Both men were wearing a Halloween-style mask and a thick coat.

One is described as standing around 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds.

The second suspect was described as standing at about 5-feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build.

They got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, they believe these suspects are responsible for two other incidents in the two-weeks time.

Police say this includes a commercial burglary on July 26 at 10 p.m. at Citgo and an armed robbery on July 27 at around 9 p.m. at Dollar General.

They say the suspects wore the Halloween masks during each incident. They also wore heavy coats and gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.