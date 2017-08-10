Armed robbery investigation underway in Carbondale, IL

Police in Carbondale are looking for two men that robbed a business at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Park Street around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 for a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told officers that two men walked in and both flashed handguns. The men reportedly demanded cash.

Both men were wearing a Halloween-style mask and a thick coat.

One is described as standing around 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds.

The second suspect was described as standing around 5 foot 6 inches tall with a thin build.

They got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.