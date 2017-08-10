Armed robbery investigation underway in Carbondale, IL

Due to the activities surrounding the solar eclipse, the Jackson County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, August 21.
Illinois State Police encourages viewers of the August 21, 2017, solar eclipse to begin their preparations now.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police in Carbondale are looking for two men that robbed a business at gunpoint.
Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.
