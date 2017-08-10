Undercover agent pushed from moving vehicle, 2 arrested in Weakley Co., TN

Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, an undercover agent made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Jerame Sweatt, 39, in Dresden around 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Investigators said Sweatt got the methamphetamine from George Wolfe, Jr. who is known as "Billy."

Around 5 p.m. that same day, Wolfe picked up the undercover agent and they went to sell more methamphetamine at another house. That transaction was captured on video.

McGowan said Wolfe became suspicious of the agent and drove to Union City, Tenn. where he allegedly pushed the agent out of his truck while it was moving. That was also captured on video.

The agent was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital with broken bones and other internal injuries.

Investigators with the sheriff's department served a search warrant at a home on Locust Street in Dresden in connection to the incident on Aug. 10. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home.

Sweatt was in the house and McGowan said while officers were questioning him, Sweatt ran off. He was arrested a short time later.

He faces charges of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to commit the sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

Wolfe faces charges of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to commit the sale of methamphetamine and kidnapping. He's also facing a charge of attempted murder in Union City for allegedly pushing the undercover agent out of his truck.

