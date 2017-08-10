Undercover agent pushed from moving vehicle, 2 arrested in Weakley Co., TN

Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.
An Illinois man will spend a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of bank fraud.
A Missouri man and woman are behind bars facing drug charges.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A former worker for the marketplace under President Barack Obama's health care law says she'll challenge Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.
