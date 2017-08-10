2 arrested on drugs in Dunklin Co., MO

A Missouri man and woman are behind bars facing drug charges.

A search warrant was issued through the office of the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney for a home located on Schultz Street in Hornersville, Missouri. The warrant was served on Tuesday, Aug. 8 by members of the SEMO Drug Task Force, the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, the MSHP and the Campbell Police Department K-9 Unit.

Upon searching the home, authorities found and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

Michael Gene Dempsey, 58, of Hornersville, and Latisha Leeann Harmon, of Senath, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond for Dempsey was set at $50,000, cash only. Harmon's bond was set at $30,000, cash only.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 10.

