Crossroads UMC to host annual picnic and homecoming

The Crossroads United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual picnic and Homecoming on Saturday, August 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The small church of 80 members, attract crowds of up to 700 people every year with homemade fried chicken, kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, and all the sides.

The first picnic was held back in the 1920s so that all the members that had moved away could come back and enjoy food and skits with their family and friends.

The picnic has grown over time to include toy and variety stands, a silent auction, and the most famous turtle races.

Live music will also be provided by The Highlanders.

