Handgun training classes set at Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College will be offering three handgun training courses this fall.

Participants will be able to learn techniques in Basic, Advanced, and Low-Light Engagement handgun training courses with Jeff Bullard, Detective Captain of the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

In the Basic Handgun training course Bullard will cover proper stance, gripping, loading, unloading, clearing malfunctions, and firing a handgun before participants practice those techniques at the RLC Range.

The class costs $65 and will meet from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19.

The Advanced Handgun Training course will have in-depth looks at the laws of civilian use of force, weak-hand shooting, one-hand shooting, one-hand reloading, shooting on the move, and range rules.

On the RLC Range, participants will be tested on their marksmanship using techniques in the class.

The Advanced class costs $65 and will meet from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

After mastering the Advanced class, participants can register for Low Light Engagement Handgun Training to learn how to shoot in a low-light setting.

The class will meet from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 or November 4.

Participants can register for the range-only portion of a class if they have successfully passed the class previously.

Range portions include:

Noon – 4 p.m. for Basic Handgun training costing $35

9:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. for Advanced Handgun costing $40

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. for Low Light Engagement costing $35

All classes will be held in the Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107A, on the Ina campus.

Participants should wear old clothes, and bring eye and ear protection, their own handgun, ammunition (150 rounds), and a valid FOID card.

To learn more about this class, or any others this spring, call 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714.

Pre-registration may be done in person, via phone call, or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

