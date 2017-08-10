Democratic political newcomer plans challenge to McCaskill

A Missouri man and woman are behind bars facing drug charges.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A former worker for the marketplace under President Barack Obama's health care law says she'll challenge Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
A Kentucky woman is behind bars facing theft and fraud charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.
It's back to school time and with school, homework, and other activities your kids may be doing, now is the time to get them checked before things get too hectic.
