KY woman facing fraud, theft charges

A Missouri man and woman are behind bars facing drug charges.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A former worker for the marketplace under President Barack Obama's health care law says she'll challenge Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
A Kentucky woman is behind bars facing theft and fraud charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.
It's back to school time and with school, homework, and other activities your kids may be doing, now is the time to get them checked before things get too hectic.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.
A 44-year-old law school student appeared in court for urinating on a 10-year-old girl and her parents at a Metallica concert.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
