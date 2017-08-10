KY woman facing fraud, theft charges

A Kentucky woman is behind bars facing theft and fraud charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.

In the spring of 2017, a McCracken County resident reported to the sheriff’s department that she had multiple fraudulent charges against her bank account.

The victim said she had been in the hospital and discovered the fraudulent charges when she was able to return home. The victim suspected her caretaker had stolen her debit card.

During the investigation, detectives located video where the suspect, Marty Hartfelder, had used the debit card without the permission of the victim. It was learned that Hartfelder had used the victim’s money to place money on an account at a local detention facility, to pay her cell phone bill, to purchase lottery tickets and other various items. Hartfelder also illegally used the victim’s government issued identification card to perform financial transactions.

The victim estimated that Hartfelder stole more than $3,000 from her.

An warrant for Hartfelder's arrest was issued and she was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Hartfelder is charged with Theft of Identity and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card Over $500. She was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are possible.

