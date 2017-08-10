Horse recovering after being hit by a car in Calloway Co., KY

Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, a horse is recovering after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
First Bank branches in Missouri and Illinois teamed up to help stop hunger in local communities.
Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1958. This was an important week for Billboard Magazine.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
