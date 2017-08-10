This week in music:1996 Macarena

Let's head back to the 90's. This morning we check the music from the radio and the clubs from this week in 1996.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
Kentucky taxpayers could get their first glimpse of a projected budget shortfall in 2018.
A federal judge has decided to reconsider his rejection of President Donald Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a campaign rally.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.
