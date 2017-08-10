This week in music:1996 Macarena

Let's head back to the 90's.

This morning we check the music from the radio and the clubs from this week in 1996.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Tracy Chapman at number five with Give Me One Reason. Chapman had actually performed the song during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1989, but didn't release it as a single until '96. It peaked at number three and is her biggest hit.

Keith Sweat was in the number four spot with Twisted. It was his biggest hit as well. You may remember the video, it had Sweat as a homicide detective pursuing a female suspect who had killed a police commissioner.

At number three was a double sided hit: How Do U Want It backed with California Love. Tupac Shakur performed the song with a little help from KC and JoJo.

Toni Braxton was in the number two position with a two-sided hit. You're Makin' Me High/ Let It Flow. It was Braxton's first number on record. You're Makin' Me High was from her album Secrets. Let It Flow was from the movie Waiting to Exhale.

And in the top spot was a song that had everyone taking part in a new dance. Macarena by Los Del Rio continues to this day to be a popular dance at weddings, parties, and sporting events. Macarena spent and amazing 14 weeks in the top spot, one of the longest runs in chart history. Billboard ranks it at number seven on its all-time Hot 100 chart.

