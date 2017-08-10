This week in music: 1958 Ricky Nelson

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1958.

This was an important week for Billboard Magazine. It was the first time the magazine published a new chart called the Hot 100. On that very first chart, the Kalen Twins were at number five with When. It was their first and only hit to make it on the Billboard Charts.

Elvis Presley was at number four with Hard Headed Woman. It was from the soundtrack of his movie King Creole. Believe it or not, it was the first rock 'n roll record to earn the RIAA designation of Gold Record.

At number three was Bobby Darin with a song about taking a bath. Splish Splash was Darin's first hit and the lyrics mention several characters from other songs of the time, including: Lollipop, Peggy Sue, and Good Golly Miss Molly.

Perez Prado and His Orchestra were in the number two spot with an instrumental version of the song Patricia.

And the very first song to top the Hot 100 was Poor Little Fool by Ricky Nelson. The song was written by Sharon Sheeley when she was only 15 years old. She wanted Nelson to record it but had no way to meet with him. So she drove to his house and pretended to have car troubles. Nelson ended up coming out to help her and she started singing the song. Nelson ended up recording Poor Little Fool and it became his first number one hit.

