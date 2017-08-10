Copy-Rally cat: Molina slam after cat runs on field leads Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.
On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th homer of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.
Melky Cabrera hit his 15th home run, a two-run shot, that had given the Royals a 5-4 lead in the fifth.
Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a...
Heartland baseball scores 8/9. Senior Babe Ruth Charleston Fighting Squirrels-3 Surry Co. North Carolina-0 MLB Kansas City-5 St. Louis-8 8th Chicago-1 San Francisco-3 Frontier League Normal-2 Miners-3
With the Cardinals trailing the Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, a new St. Louis phenomenon was born.
A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas.
