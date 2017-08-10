Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1

Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a...
Heartland baseball scores 8/9. Senior Babe Ruth Charleston Fighting Squirrels-3 Surry Co. North Carolina-0 MLB Kansas City-5 St. Louis-8 8th Chicago-1 San Francisco-3 Frontier League Normal-2 Miners-3
With the Cardinals trailing the Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, a new St. Louis phenomenon was born.
A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas.
