Five things you need to know on 8/10

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1958. This was an important week for Billboard Magazine.
Gov. Bruce Rauner is planning to cut the ribbon to open the 2017 Illinois State Fair .
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Illinois officials are conducting routine inspections of all rides at the 2017 state fair to ensure they are safe to operate.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.
A social media post about a local woman being the victim of road rage is receiving a lot of attention.
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
