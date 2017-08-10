Five things you need to know on 8/10

It's Thursday, August 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It will be hot and humid as temperatures rise back up into the upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but some of our northwestern counties may see an isolated shower or two. However, rain chances remain pretty low. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight cool down along with increased chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout your weekend.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam: North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be the North's most provocative missile launch to date.

Mediacom launched 1-Gig internet service in parts of southern Illinois: Mediacom Communications announced on Wednesday, August 9 that the company has launched 1 Gig Internet service across its 10-county southern Illinois service area.

Soldier surprises son at Miners game in Marion, IL: A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch at a Miner's game just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas. Logan learned it was his father catching the ball behind home plate.

Hurricane Franklin makes landfall for second time: Franklin, the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, made landfall on the coast of Mexico early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports.

McCaskill plans another round of rural Missouri town halls: U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri. McCaskill's office said Wednesday the Democrat will spend the Senate's August recess touring the state. She'll be in cities including Cuba, Potosi, Sullivan and Farmington on Friday.

