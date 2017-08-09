Mediacom launched 1-Gig internet service in parts of southern Illinois

Mediacom Communications announced on Wednesday, August 9 that the company has launched 1 Gig Internet service across its 10-county southern Illinois service area.

This is big news for southern Illinois because internet in the area will be up to 40 times faster than the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission.

Speed tests were conducted when Mediacom managers met with city officials and business leaders from Marion, Carbondale. They also demonstrated the capabilities of the new broadband technology that uniformly delivers 1-Gig download speeds to customers using a cable-modem internet connection.

This makes Illinois the state with the largest number of 1-Gig communities. The transformation to new-generation broadband technology in southern Illinois completes Mediacom’s statewide deployment of 1-Gig internet service to reach homes and businesses in all 348 Illinois communities along its network.

“Since 1996, Mediacom has invested over $8 billion of private capital to acquire, upgrade and expand our national broadband network so that hard-working families living in smaller cities and communities receive the same advanced communications services as America’s largest cities,” said Joseph DiJulio, Mediacom’ area operations director for southern Illinois. “As a result of these investments, we are extremely proud to be adding dozens of southern Illinois.

Below is a list of all the counties in southern Illinois up for the new service.

Franklin County

Saline County

St. Clair County

Jackson County

Union County

Williamson County

Monroe County (service to some unincorporated residential areas)

Perry County (service to some unincorporated residential areas)

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.