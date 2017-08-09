Heartland baseball scores from Wednesday 8/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from Wednesday 8/9

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores 8/9.

Senior Babe Ruth
Charleston Fighting Squirrels-3
Surry Co. North Carolina-0

MLB

Kansas City-5
St. Louis-8
Final

Chicago-1
San Francisco-3

Frontier League

Normal-2
Miners-3

    The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Surry County, North Carolina 3-0 Wednesday in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington. Charleston pitcher Ronin Rice threw a complete game shut out. The Fighting Squirrels now advance to the Semifinals on Friday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
