Soldier surprises son at Miners game in Marion, IL

Heartland baseball scores 8/9. Senior Babe Ruth Charleston Fighting Squirrels-3 Surry Co. North Carolina-0 MLB Kansas City-5 St. Louis-8 8th Chicago-1 San Francisco-3 Frontier League Normal-2 Miners-3
With the Cardinals trailing the Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, a new St. Louis phenomenon was born.
A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas.
