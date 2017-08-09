Soldier surprises son at Miners game in Marion, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Soldier surprises son at Miners game in Marion, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A special moment took place on Wednesday night August 9 at Rent One Ball Park in Marion, Illinois.

A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas.

Logan learned it was his father catching the ball behind home plate.  His dad said, it's good to be home. 

"It feels great to be home, especially to surprise him here it feels great, I figured it would take him a second to recognize me and I knew he wouldn't let me go as soon as he got a hold of me," Kenny Hatton said. "We'll just kind of enjoy time now, everything is slow now so I can relax and be at ease."

The miners began planning for the surprise in June.

They sent Logan a letter in the mail saying he had won a prize of throwing out the first pitch. 

