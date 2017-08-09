Saving your lenses from the Eclipse

With a Total Solar Eclipse just a few days away, many of you might be planning to take pictures of the event.

Be aware though, there is added danger for your cameras. They are going to need some extra protection from the sun during the eclipse.

For people who aren't professional photographers, getting the perfect shot of the sun is that much harder.

That's why Wes Langston will be using a special filter on his lens. It's still coming in the mail.

"A lot of people don't realize that the sun puts off enough UV rays and the radiation that comes off of it that it can actually damage your sensor really bad," Langston said

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.