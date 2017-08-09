Protecting your camera lenses from the Eclipse

Mediacom Communications announced on Wednesday, August 9 that the company has launched 1 Gig Internet service across its 10-county southern Illinois service area.
With a Total Solar Eclipse just a few days away, many of you might be planning to take pictures of the event. Be aware though, there is added danger for your cameras.
A young man named Logan Hatton threw out the first pitch just after seeing a message from his father, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who's been serving overseas.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
"Eclipse Day" will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Charleston R-I School District. The fun filled day will center around the real-life solar eclipse scheduled to occur.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
