Meridian Elementary in Mound City, IL finished

After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.

The old school was condemned in 2013 because of an infestation of black mold. The new building cost about 8 million dollars to build

Faculty members said it's money well spent.

"Our teachers are probably the most excited, our elementary school teachers, coming into a brand new building, especially for those who have been here through the past 5 years, and the struggles and tribulations that we've all faced," Spencer Byrd Superintendet of Meridian School District said. "I think our students are excited as well and our community, just to have a brand new facility its something to be proud of."

Over 200 students will be attending the new elementary school.

The school is having an open house tomorrow between 4:30 and 7 p.m. and they're inviting the public to check out the new facility.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.