Meridian Elementary in Mound City, IL finished

With a Total Solar Eclipse just a few days away, many of you might be planning to take pictures of the event. Be aware though, there is added danger for your cameras.
After years of planning and construction, the new Meridian Elementary school in Mound City, Illinois is finished.
"Eclipse Day" will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Charleston R-I School District. The fun filled day will center around the real-life solar eclipse scheduled to occur.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
