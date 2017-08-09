First Bank joins summer Operation Food Search

First Bank branches in Missouri and Illinois teamed up to help stop hunger in local communities.

Operation Food Search collected 3,703 food items and $1,582 in cash donations in July.

The total value of the food and cash collected was $5,285.

“We want to thank our employees for showing their support for Operation Food Search,” Lisa Blamy, Senior Vice President, Midwest Retail Director for First Bank, said.

The food drive took place over a two-week period in July with 46 First Bank branches participating.

Click here for more information about Operation Food Search.

