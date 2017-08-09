McCaskill plans another round of rural Missouri town halls

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri.
Ameren Missouri is offering free natural gas safety training to the members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Many school districts throughout the Heartland will start the school year on Thursday, Aug. 8. Teachers at Eagle Ridge Christian School have been preparing for the start of school since the start of summer break.
Benton, Illinois Fire Department has a new addition to the team and they are asking for the public's help. The department's new fire safety pup needs a name!
The Bernie Police Department had a message for citizens on Wednesday, Aug 9 about a student selling children's books in the area.
