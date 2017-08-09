Cape Girardeau FD to receive natural gas training

Ameren Missouri is offering free natural gas safety training to the members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The training will cover gas safety matters ranging from identifying signs of a gas leak to basic steps emergency responders should take following a natural gas situation.

The training will be held Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, August 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. each day at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

