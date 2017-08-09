Eagle Ridge Christian School teachers prepare for new school year

Many school districts throughout the Heartland will start the school year on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Teachers at Eagle Ridge Christian School have been preparing for the start of school since the start of summer break.

On the afternoon before the beginning of the school year, Bible Instructor Rachel Mellies was putting the final touches to her classroom.

"We've had a busy, busy summer," said Mellies.

Mellies knows not all her students get excited about the first day back.

"It's normal to have feelings of nervousness, anxiousness."

She has some advice for them.

"Know that it'll get better the next day and the next day," said Mellies.

Math Teacher Alex Eaton said one key to a successful school year is how much a parent or guardian is active with their child's school.

"When teachers get to know the parents, the students tend to perform much better," he said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.