Bernie Police: Student selling children's books not part of a Russian child trafficking scheme

The Bernie Police Department had a message for citizens on Wednesday, Aug 9 about a student selling children's books in the area.

On Facebook, officers said there is a foreign exchange student identified as Oleksiy "Alex" Krasnoperov going door-to-door selling children's books for Southwestern Advantage.

According to officers, some people shared information on social media claiming Krasnoperov was a part of a Russian child trafficking scheme. They wanted to assure the public that this is not true.

The Bernie Police Department said officers conducted a thorough back ground check of Krasnoperov and the company. They are reportedly legitimate and currently possess a valid peddlers License in the City of Bernie.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.