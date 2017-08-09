Bernie Police: Student selling children's books not part of a Ru - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bernie Police: Student selling children's books not part of a Russian child trafficking scheme

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) -

The Bernie Police Department had a message for citizens on Wednesday, Aug 9 about a student selling children's books in the area.

On Facebook, officers said there is a foreign exchange student identified as Oleksiy "Alex" Krasnoperov going door-to-door selling children's books for Southwestern Advantage.

According to officers, some people shared information on social media claiming Krasnoperov was a part of a Russian child trafficking scheme. They wanted to assure the public that this is not true.

The Bernie Police Department said officers conducted a thorough back ground check of Krasnoperov and the company. They are reportedly legitimate and currently possess a valid peddlers License in the City of Bernie.

