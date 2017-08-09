Families to participate in 'Eclipse Day' in Charleston, MO

"Eclipse Day" will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Charleston R-I School District.

The fun filled day will center around the real-life solar eclipse scheduled to occur. While, Charleston, Missouri will not be in the direct path of the shadow, the town will be covered in 99.7% totality around 1:22 p.m.

Eclipse Day will feature eclipse-centric lessons, activities, and assemblies for PreK-12th grade students.

Parents and guardians are invited to participate in the Outdoor Viewing Assembly from 1 to 2 p.m. All visitors are asked to park on Plant Road in front of Hearnes Elementary and enter the campus near A.D. Simpson Building.

Wristbands will be given to parents and they may purchase solar eclipse glasses for $1 each at the check-in table. The actual eclipse must be viewed using these special glasses to avoid damage to the eyes. Regular sunglasses will not work!

All adults and students are encouraged to bring bottled water, a hat, sunscreen and a towel to sit on. No lawn chairs are permitted at the event.

Every student in the district will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses, a free bottle of water and a free popsicle.

The school wants to warn students and parents not to use their cell phone cameras, video cameras, or DSLR cameras to capture or record the eclipse. A special filter must be used on any camera to prevent permanent damage to your device.

Before the event, glasses may be purchased at Charleston Chamber of Commerce or from Mrs. Charlotte McNeary.

Charleston R-I's Eclipse Day is co-sponsored by Hearnes Elementary Science Club, Mrs. Charlotte McNeary and Mr. B.J. Babb, Title 1 Parent Involvement.

