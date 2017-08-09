Murray State ready for move-in after June explosion

It's now been more than one month since an explosion on Murray State University's campus.

The natural gas explosion damaged several buildings on campus. Despite this big setback, school officials say everything is back on schedule.

The explosion just happened in June, and already more than 80 windows and flooring in several buildings have been replaced and there is new furniture for study areas.

The dining hall nearest to the explosion also got some upgrades.

Adrienne King with the university said all of the residential halls and Winslow dining hall have been checked for gas leaks.

And they've also had structural engineers come in to check every building on the North side of Chestnut street.

"Including the wellness center the CFSB Center, the Stadium as well as all of our residential halls and dining centers on this side of campus and according to their report there was no evidence of structural damage as a result of the June event," said King.

King said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

For now, they have fenced off a safe area around the building, and King said that will most likely be up for the rest of the year.

