Murray State University provides move-in-day instructions

Ameren Missouri is offering free natural gas safety training to the members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Many school districts throughout the Heartland will start the school year on Thursday, Aug. 8. Teachers at Eagle Ridge Christian School have been preparing for the start of school since the start of summer break.
Benton, Illinois Fire Department has a new addition to the team and they are asking for the public's help. The department's new fire safety pup needs a name!
The Bernie Police Department had a message for citizens on Wednesday, Aug 9 about a student selling children's books in the area.
College move-in day is here for Murray State University. Students can move their belongings into the residences starting Wednesday, August 9 and again on Saturday, August 12.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
