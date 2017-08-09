Move-in begins at Murray State University

College move-in day is here for Murray State University.

Students can move their belongings into the residences starting Wednesday, August 9 and again on Saturday, August 12.

Murray State provided directions for bringing students to residence halls and for unloading your vehicles.

Their goal is to have families and students pull close to residential college buildings, unload belongings and move vehicles to long-term parking as quickly as possible.

Unloading

Fellow Racers will be there to assist with unloading and taking items student's room.

A Murray State University shuttle bus will bring the vehicle’s driver from the long-term parking lot back to your building running every 10 minutes.

Long-term parking is in the large parking lot behind the Roy Stewart Football Stadium and signs will be available pointing the way.

The university said Google Maps and other GPS mapping programs will not provide you with the best directions as some streets will be blocked or turned into one-way for the move-in event.

White and Regents Colleges

Students are encouraged to enter campus from either Chestnut Street or Payne Street.

Unloading will be available in front of the residential colleges or from the parking lot next to the tennis courts.

Long-term parking is available in the same parking lot by the tennis courts or by Roy Stewart Stadium.

All other residential colleges

University officials said all vehicles coming from the north, south, and east should enter campus on Chestnut Street from North 12th Street (Hwy. 641).

From Chestnut Street, turn right onto Waldrop Drive and officers will be there to guide you to your residential college via the Residential Circle loop.

Vehicles traveling east on chestnut street will not be allowed to turn left onto Waldrop Drive.

All vehicles coming from the West on Highway 121 may either drive to 12th Street and follow the directions above or turn right onto 16th Street from Hwy. 121 and turn left on Shroat Street just past the recreational field.

If you drive past Shroat to Chestnut Street, you will not be allowed to turn left onto Waldrop.

Officers will be at the intersection of Waldrop Drive and Shroat Street to guide you to your residential college.

Road Closures

Left turns will be prohibited from Chestnut onto Waldrop.

Waldrop Drive will be closed between Lee Clark College and Valentine Street.

The Residential Circle Loop will be one-way from Waldrop to 15th Street.

Please watch for the signs.

If you have any questions the day of the event, do not hesitate to ask one of the officers, contact us using the LiveSafe app, or call us at (270) 809-2222.

We look forward to a wonderful day and a fulfilling semester!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.