Credit card skimmer discovered on Marion, IL gas pump

Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating a report of a skimmer being placed inside a pump at a gas station.

Someone discovered the skimmer at Moto Mart on West Main Street on Aug. 8.

If you recently filled up there, investigators say you should monitor your bank account and credit card statements.

If you notice any fraudulent activity, you are asked to call the Marion Police Department.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the crime. The department can be reached 618-993-2124.

It's the third report of a skimmer found at a gas station in southern Illinois. Police in Carterville are investigating similar cases.

