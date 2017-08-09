Senate to take up Rauner school-funding veto Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate will meet Sunday to deal with Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding measure.

Senate President John Cullerton issued a statement Wednesday. But the Chicago Democrat did not specifically mention a vote to override the Republican governor's amendatory veto.

The measure introduces an "evidence-based" funding model to improve fairness in state aid to public schools. It would ensure no school gets less than it got this year and then funnels money first to districts with more poverty and other needs.

Rauner used an amendatory veto to remove a portion of the legislation that he says is too generous to Chicago Public Schools.

Cullerton says work on a compromise continues. The first state-aid payment was supposed to be provided Thursday.

The bill is SB1 .

