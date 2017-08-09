Senate to take up Rauner school-funding veto Sunday

Former University of Tennessee President Emerson “Eli” Fly has died at the age of 82. Emerson passed on Tuesday, August 8 in Knoxville, Tn.
Move-in day is here for Murray State University. Students can move their belongings into the residences starting Wednesday, August 9 and again on Saturday, August 12.
Imagine catching a criminal without having to leave the office. Right now, several of our local law enforcement agencies are doing just that on social media with your help.
It's now been more than one month since an explosion on Murray State University's campus.
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
