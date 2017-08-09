SIU kickoffs new school year with events

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will kick off the fall 2017 semester with several events to welcome new and returning students.

The first day of the fall semester is Monday, August 21, but classes are canceled due to the total solar eclipse.

Numerous special activities throughout campus are planned for solar eclipse day.

A guided eclipse experience emceed by Mat Kaplan of Planetary Radio and will feature NASA, the Adler Planetarium of Chicago and the Louisiana Space Consortium is set at Saluki Stadium.

Saluki Startup, a three day program designated for new students is set for August 16-18.

This program begins with Saluki Basecamp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 16 and 17.

A resource fair will take place at the east entrance of the Student Center highlighting the university's departments and programs.

A scavenger hunt will follow the fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on August 16 in downtown Carbondale for students to familiarize themselves with the Carbondale community.

The Saluki Startup Kickoff event is set for August 17.

The events includes an eclipse preview, the Saluki Spirit Pep Rally, a group photo of new students and the Welcome Fest at the SIU Arena.

Following the kickoff event, fireworks and music is set for 8:30 p.m. at Saluki Stadium and an outdoor viewing of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2".

The last day of Saluki Startup features Saluki Success Day at Morris Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Watermelon Fest on the library lawn at 2:30 p.m. and Dawgs Nite Out at Carbondale's Crossroads Festival.

These events will take place south of SIU Arena parking lot where gates open at 5:30 p.m. and students with a valid student I.D. can ride free to the festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The annual "Weeks of Welcome" or WOW celebration is nearly three weeks of activities for both new and returning students.

The Weeks of Welcome begin August 19 through September 9.

Weeks of Welcome starts with the Campus Ministries "Fun in the Sun" event at 11:30 a.m. on the Necker Building's lawn.

Almost daily events will continue throughout the three weeks until September 9.

On September 9th, a big student run across the Saluki Stadium football field against Mississippi Valley State will be held.

Students can download the “MySIU” app, available for Android and iOS through Google Play or the Apple App Store, to access the complete guide and schedule for Saluki Startup, Weeks of Welcome and all activities throughout the school year.

For more details on events happening on eclipse day, visit http://www.eclipse.siu.edu.

Find the complete event schedules and additional details online at http://www.salukistartup.siu.edu and http://www.wow.siu.edu.

