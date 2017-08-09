Marion High School kicker to raise money for cancer research

Marion High School Varsity kicker David Fletcher will be accepting pledges and donations for each field goal and extra point he makes during the 2017 football season.

The team will also be accepting pledges for each touchback during the season.

Fletcher is dedicating his senior football season to raising money to benefit childhood cancer research as a Kick-It Champion through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Starting with Marion High School's first game August 25 donations and pledges will begin being accepted in order for Fletcher to meet his goal of $1500 which will fund more than three days of childhood cancer research.

"I am thankful to be healthy and have the ability to play sports, so I thought football would be a great way to raise money for pediatric cancer," said Fletcher. "Being on a team accomplishing this goal brings more energy and satisfaction to this special event."

Fletcher will also be honoring his grandmother, Mary Jean DeMattei, and Head Coach Kerry Martin's mother, Joanna Martin, who both passed away from cancer this past year, while dedicating this season to fighting pediatric cancer.

The Kick-It Champions program was started by All-State Ohio football player Matt Colella who battled cancer as a middle school student. Through his commitment to helping others, he inspired communities and athletes around the Country to become Kick-It Champions for those suffering from pediatric cancer.

