Countdown to Heartland Eclipse: NASA's Solar Eclipse Simulator

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

Want to get a preview of what you will see on August 21st?

Now you can thanks to NASA.

Go to eyes.nasa.gov.

You can put in your address and it will show you exactly what the eclipse will look like from you location - if you have clear skies. Open the program, click on the plus sign, and enter your address.

You will get a real - time animation of what the eclipse looks like.

Speed it up if you want a more dynamic effect.

The animation also keeps track of time of longest duration, where you can also see when the center of the eclipse passes down the line of totality.

